"Single Mom" Lee Ji-hyun Suffers LASIK Side Effects... "I Have No Tears, and My Eyes Won't Open at Night"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of the group Jewelry, has confessed that she is suffering from severe dry eyes due to LASIK side effects.

On the 16th, Lee Ji-hyun's YouTube channel showed a glimpse of her busy daily life as a single mother.

Before heading to work at the hair salon, Lee Ji-hyun was busy with household chores from the morning, preparing meals for her children and washing dishes. She said, "I still feel like a kid and don't really feel like an adult, but raising two children can feel overwhelming at times."

She also drew attention by preparing three bags for work. The bags contained bananas, nutritional supplements, medicine, business cards, gum, and other items. There was also artificial tears, and Lee Ji-hyun explained, "I developed LASIK side effects, so I don't have tears. When they do a tear test, don't they insert a strip under the eyelid? At that time, I don't produce any tears at all." She continued, "My eyes feel so dry that I can't even open them at night. I heard the newer machines are really good, but the older machines..." before trailing off.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising her two children alone after two divorces. She recently reinvented herself as a hair designer and is now working as a marketing staff member at a hair salon.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.