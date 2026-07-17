Oh Yoon-ah, Who Remarried a Non-Celebrity, Shares Another Happy Update: "My Autistic Son's Feet Were Misaligned, but He Did So Well"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah, who recently shared the happy news of her remarriage, is smiling again, this time over the growth of her son Song-min, who has a developmental disability.

On the 17th, a video titled "Challenges Are Truly Beautiful! Our Min is So Admirable | Oh! Yoon-ah Min's Marathon Challenge" was released on Oh Yoon-ah's YouTube channel.

Oh Yoon-ah said that day that her son Song-min would be taking on a 5-km marathon. "He has perseverance, so I don't think he'll give up. The key will be how quickly he adapts to this kind of environment," she said. She added, "I'm worried about his feet. His feet are misaligned, so he has a very hard time when he runs. His teacher told him not to run on those legs, but he's young, so we're letting him try. We put in insoles, which helped a little, but it may still be difficult," expressing concern.

But her worries proved unnecessary. Song-min faithfully followed the coach's instructions and handled the physical strain well, finishing the 5-km race in 42 minutes and 21 seconds. Oh Yoon-ah said she could not help smiling at the faster-than-expected time. "I want to keep showing that friends like Min can do it too," she said proudly.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah raised Song-min on her own. She recently received many congratulations after remarrying a non-celebrity for the first time in 11 years.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.