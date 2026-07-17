Byul Shares Update on Her Mother-in-Law Jung d'Oak-jeong and Her 180 cm Father-in-Law, Saying They Are "Precious and Cherished"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Singer Byul has shared an update on her mother-in-law, Jung d'Oak-jeong, after a long time.

On the 17th, Byul posted photos on her social media along with a message that read, "These days, my father keeps making me cry every day. You probably have no idea how much I love my father-in-law, or how much I pray for him every day."

In the released photos, Byul was seen traveling with her in-laws. One image showed her smiling brightly while linking arms with her father-in-law, drawing attention. Her father-in-law stood out for his tall 180 cm frame and gentle smile.

Byul also shared an update on her mother-in-law, who had been widely loved for the nickname "Jung d'Oak-jeong." Seeing Haha, her son, and her mother-in-law together, Byul laughed and said, "It's amazing that the four of us look alike, lol." She also expressed affection for a photo of her in-laws, writing, "This two-shot is precious and cherished."

Meanwhile, Byul married singer Haha in 2012, and the couple has two sons and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.