The rarely seen Byun Ki-soo turns out to be making a living from 140 million won in prize money... "We got through COVID-19 with my family"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Byun Ki-soo shared an update on how he has been making a big splash in the golf world.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Manrijangseongyu" released a video titled "This One Video Settles the Best Food Spots in Phu Quoc (feat. Byun Ki-soo)."

That day, Jang Sung-kyu, Jeon Min-ki, and Kim Ki-hyuk met Byun Ki-soo while traveling in Vietnam. Jang told Byun, "I want to be No. 1 in tennis among entertainers. You are already No. 1 among celebrities in the golf world," and Byun showed his humility by replying, "No. Senior Kim Gook-jin is my mentor. He is almost like a god."

Jang added, "Among humans, excluding God, you are No. 1," and Byun said, "If you count prize money," revealing that he had won two celebrity golf tournaments and finished runner-up twice.

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he entered golf tournaments and earned a total of 100 million won in prize money, with two wins worth 30 million won and two runner-up finishes worth 20 million won. Byun also said, "That is how my family was able to get by during COVID-19. I also won a hold'em tournament once and received 45 million won," once again showing his status as a "prize money rich" and drawing admiration.

Meanwhile, Byun Ki-soo, whose comedy career has slowed, has been active in the golf world and runs the YouTube channel "Byun Ki-soo Golf TV."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.