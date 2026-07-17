The rarely seen Byun Ki-soo turns out to be making a living from 140 million won in prize money... "We got through COVID-19 with my family"

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The rarely seen Byun Ki-soo turns out to be making a living from 140 million won in prize money... "We got through COVID-19 with my family"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Byun Ki-soo shared an update on how he has been making a big splash in the golf world.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Manrijangseongyu" released a video titled "This One Video Settles the Best Food Spots in Phu Quoc (feat. Byun Ki-soo)."

That day, Jang Sung-kyu, Jeon Min-ki, and Kim Ki-hyuk met Byun Ki-soo while traveling in Vietnam. Jang told Byun, "I want to be No. 1 in tennis among entertainers. You are already No. 1 among celebrities in the golf world," and Byun showed his humility by replying, "No. Senior Kim Gook-jin is my mentor. He is almost like a god."

The rarely seen Byun Ki-soo turns out to be making a living from 140 million won in prize money... "We got through COVID-19 with my family"

Jang added, "Among humans, excluding God, you are No. 1," and Byun said, "If you count prize money," revealing that he had won two celebrity golf tournaments and finished runner-up twice.

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he entered golf tournaments and earned a total of 100 million won in prize money, with two wins worth 30 million won and two runner-up finishes worth 20 million won. Byun also said, "That is how my family was able to get by during COVID-19. I also won a hold'em tournament once and received 45 million won," once again showing his status as a "prize money rich" and drawing admiration.

Meanwhile, Byun Ki-soo, whose comedy career has slowed, has been active in the golf world and runs the YouTube channel "Byun Ki-soo Golf TV."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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