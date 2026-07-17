Jeon Min-ki Says He Could Not Be With Jung Mi-nyeo During Childbirth Because of a Company Dinner... "I Drove Alone to the Hospital and Cut the Umbilical Cord Myself"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Jeon Min-ki revealed that he could not stay by his wife Jung Mi-nyeo's side when she gave birth.

On the 17th, a video titled "This One Video Settles the Best Food Spots in Phu Quoc Once and for All (feat. Byun Ki-soo)" was uploaded to the Manrijangseongyu YouTube channel.

That day, Jang Sung-kyu, Jeon Min-ki, and Kim Ki-hyuk were set to leave for Vietnam. Before boarding the plane, Jeon Min-ki worried about Kim Ki-hyuk, saying, "This guy is in trouble. His wife could give birth while we are traveling. The baby could be born a day or two earlier."

He then drew attention by saying, "My wife also gave birth earlier than her due date. I was in graduate school at the time, and I had a company dinner, so I couldn't go with her to the hospital. She drove there alone." Jang Sung-kyu added, "She even cut the umbilical cord herself," surprising everyone once again.

Meanwhile, Jeon Min-ki married broadcaster Jung Mi-nyeo in 2015, and they have one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.