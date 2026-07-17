Oh Yoojin Shows Off Fox Ears in Perfect Fit, Releases Concept Photos for "What Are You Doing, Fox?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Oh Yoojin has unveiled concept photos for her new song "What Are You Doing, Fox?", hinting at a fresh new charm.

Oh Yoojin released additional concept photos for the new song "What Are You Doing, Fox?" through her official social networking service channels at noon on the 16th and 17th. In the photos, she showed off porcelain-like skin, sharp facial features, and an intense gaze that instantly drew attention. Her elegant yet confident aura highlighted a unique sense of class that lives up to her nickname, "the Trot Princess," and made music fans' hearts flutter.

In particular, her striking transformation into a cute fox, in line with the concept of the new song "What Are You Doing, Fox?", caught the eye. With fox ears and tail props that emphasized her signature lovable charm, Oh Yoojin is drawing growing curiosity from fans about what new side she will reveal through this release.

Oh Yoojin, who has long been loved by the public for her bright and cheerful energy, is expected to prove an even broader musical range through her new song "What Are You Doing, Fox?". Attention is now focused on whether this comeback will help her firmly establish herself as a leading next-generation Trot (music) artist.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoojin's new song "What Are You Doing, Fox?" will be released at noon on the 21st through major online music streaming platforms.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.