'Love After Divorce Season 3' Lee Sora's Eyes Swollen Shut, Tears Only.. "I Wasn't Ready, but They Turned My Eye Over"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Lee Sora, a cast member of 'Love After Divorce Season 3,' showed her swollen eye after receiving treatment for a stye and complained of pain.

On the 17th, Lee Sora posted a short video on her social media account.

In the video, her right eye is badly swollen and red as she sheds tears. She then shared a rather blunt account of her stye treatment, saying, "I wasn't mentally prepared, but the doctor turned my eye over, popped it, and squeezed out the pus," and "I didn't even have time to say, 'Doctor.'" Her puffy face suggested just how painful the procedure had been.

Meanwhile, Lee Sora appeared on MBN's 'Love After Divorce Season 3' in 2022 and later developed a real-life relationship with fellow cast member Choi Dong-hwan. She divorced while raising three children, and custody was reportedly given to her ex-husband.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.