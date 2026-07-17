"Twokids' Do Dae-yoon, Who Revealed His Bipolar Disorder, Says He Worked as Jang Beom-june's Manager and His Job Was Turning Down Booking Requests" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Do Dae-yoon of 'Happy Together' explained why he left the entertainment industry.

The group Twokids appeared on the KBS2 variety show 'Happy Together - Glad It Wasn't Alone,' which aired on the 17th.

Twokids, which drew attention after appearing on Mnet's 'Superstar K3,' reunited for the first time in 13 years. Yoon Jong-shin, who served as a judge at the time, said, "They were the team I liked the most," and added, "I picked the two of them in New York in 2011. It was an outdoor audition, wasn't it? That was already 15 years ago."

Twokids was a team hastily formed for 'Superstar K.' Yeri said, "I heard about the New York audition and thought it would be nice to have a friend who played guitar, so I contacted him. Before that, we were just classmates who would pass each other in high school."

However, Twokids was active under Mystic for less than a year. Yeri made her solo debut, while Do Dae-yoon went to the United States and stopped promoting. Explaining why, Do Dae-yoon said, "The reason I took such a long break was that I was severely suffering from bipolar disorder. I had no choice but to take time off."

Yeri recalled, "At the time, our schedule was packed all the time. We had events and 'Ssu-ke' concerts, so we had several schedules in a single day. We were high school students then, so we couldn't anticipate any of that and weren't prepared, but Dae-yoon gradually started to change."

Do Dae-yoon said, "Overall, the pressure was intense, and I was going through adolescence at the time, so I didn't even have the courage to talk about it. I kept it all bottled up, and then I developed bipolar disorder. I was constantly under stress, but I didn't know how to deal with it, so I decided I had to go back to the United States."

After returning to the United States, Do Dae-yoon took on various jobs. He said, "I tried a lot of part-time jobs. When things were hard, I thought music might not be the only answer, so I worked in a jewelry store warehouse and in quality inspection. I also worked office jobs, became a bartender, and tried many different things."

Do Dae-yoon also worked as a manager for Busker Busker. He said, "I worked as Jang Beom-june's manager until last year. Most of my job was simply to politely turn down calls from broadcasters or event organizers," drawing laughter.

On why they decided to apply together for 'Happy Together,' Yeri said, "Before, I was the one who reached out, but this time Dae-yoon contacted me and suggested we try it together."

Do Dae-yoon said, "I gathered the courage to come back to Korea, but I couldn't forget the group Twokids. So I contacted her and suggested we do it together." Yeri also said, "I felt like we had broken up in a hurry, so I had some regrets about Twokids. But after talking with Dae-yoon, I thought we could show something together, so we decided to appear as a team."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.