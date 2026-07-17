Kim Sang-hyuk Hits It Big with Tailor Shop and Restaurant Business, Says Sales Are Higher Than a Large Conglomerate Executive’s Salary ('Groom's Class')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Sang-hyuk of 'Groom's Class' revealed how he has been doing well as a businessman.

Kim Sang-hyuk of Click-B appeared on the Channel A variety show 'Groom's Class,' which aired on the 17th.

Introduced as a new student, Kim Sang-hyuk explained why he joined the show, saying, "I’ve always watched 'Groom's Class' and felt envious because so many of my colleagues have met sincere and wonderful partners through it. I thought, 'Maybe there could be someone like that for me too,' so I raised my hand cautiously."

Kim Sang-hyuk starts his day by taking hair-loss medicine and drinking hot water, showing strict self-care from the moment he wakes up. One corner of his home was filled with figurines, which he said were both a hobby and an investment. Tak Jae-hoon and Lee Seung-cheol, however, grimaced and said, "Women hate that kind of thing."

After working out, Kim Sang-hyuk headed to a tailor shop. He was actually running one. Kim said he handles everything himself, from design to production, and added, "We also designed the suit Rain (Bi) wore in the music video." In addition, he is involved in making health patches and running a bag business. Lee Seung-cheol asked, "Let’s hear the bragging. How much are your sales?" Kim Sang-hyuk replied, "At minimum, it’s more than a large conglomerate executive’s salary. More than that," surprising everyone.

Kim Sang-hyuk explained why he has been focusing on business, saying, "An entertainer does not always have work, and I have had plenty of periods without much to do, so I thought I needed to keep preparing for the future."

Kim Sang-hyuk then met up with the Click-B members. Oh Jong-hyuk and Yoo Ho-seok, once known as the group’s original heartthrobs, are now fathers to daughters. Kim Sang-hyuk said, "Time has passed like this, and now their daughters call them 'Dad.' I’m jealous because it seems so rewarding," expressing his dream of remarrying.

After the performance, Kim Sang-hyuk told the members, "Let’s go eat something good," and took them somewhere. The dinner spot he chose, while saying he would treat them, was also one of his own businesses. Kim said, "I’m in the restaurant business, and after a performance, we finally came here for a meal together after a long time."

When asked about his ideal type, Kim Sang-hyuk said, "As a dating partner, someone who can motivate me just by existing is enough. In the end, that person becomes a place of comfort I can rely on, and I hope it would be someone I want to spend a long time with."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.