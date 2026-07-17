"Fixed 11" Jun Hyun-moo loses his voice, prompting an emergency... AI voice steps in: "It’s completely gone" ('Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Jun Hyun-moo admitted that he was having trouble with his throat on 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4.'

On the 17th, MBN's 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4' showed Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube visiting popular restaurants in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

As soon as the opening began, Jun Hyun-moo turned on a megaphone and said, "Please understand that I am using a megaphone because my voice is not in good shape." His throat had become strained after his condition worsened. Even with a weak-sounding voice, he worked hard to carry out the opening with the help of the megaphone.

In the end, Jun Hyun-moo's narration was replaced by an AI voice. Through the narration, he said, "I'm sorry, everyone. My voice has completely gone today, so I will replace it with an AI voice."

The guests joining the Sacheon trip that day were Seongri, Haru, and Jang Han-byeol from 'Unknown Legend.' Jang drew particular attention by revealing an unexpected background. He had studied dentistry in Australia. KwakTube asked, "As a brainy guy yourself, isn't it extremely hard to get into dental school in Australia?" Jang replied, "The dental school I attended is ranked in the global top 50, higher than Seoul National University," drawing surprise.

Jun Hyun-moo asked, "How much does a dentist earn?" Jang answered, "The starting salary is around 100,000 to 120,000 Australian dollars, or about 120 million won."

However, Jang dropped out of dental school. Explaining why, he said, "The reason I entered dental school in the first place was that my father promised to let me go to Korea and audition if I enrolled. He told me to attend for a year first. Even after a year, I still had lingering feelings about becoming a singer." He added, "I stayed for two years, but I really wanted to be a singer. Even when I won a competition in Malaysia, my father was not very happy. But this time, he sent me a text. He said he was so proud and happy."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.