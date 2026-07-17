Kian84 Styles His Hair With Coffee Ice, Washes His Face in Shock... "My Face Smells Like Iced Americano" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Cartoonist and broadcaster Kian84 once again drew laughs with his unusual hygiene habits.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" aired on the 17th featured the formation of Kian84 and Minho's running crew.

Kian84 headed to the destination to go running with Minho. Inside the car, he suddenly reached into a coffee takeaway cup and began fishing out ice cubes one by one. He then used the icy water to style his hair and said, "Three ice cubes are enough. I usually style my hair with water, but I didn't have any, so I used ice." He even washed his face with the same water.

A little later, Kian84 frowned and said, "My hair smells like Americano," while Minho burst into laughter and said, "You really are one of a kind, hyung."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.