Baek Ji-young’s Daughter, Who Attends an International School With Annual Tuition of 30 Million Won, Is Shocked by Father Jung Suk-won’s English Skills: "She Ran Away, Telling Him Not to Do It"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Baek Ji-young’s daughter was stunned by her father Jung Suk-won’s English skills.

A short video titled "Jung Suk-won’s English Skills That Shocked His Daughter" was recently posted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

The Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won family was on a trip to Vietnam. Baek Ji-young shared an anecdote from their hotel that morning. She revealed, "When the housekeepers said 'Good morning' to us and asked, 'How are you?', I said, 'I'm fine, thank you, and you?' and Heim told me not to do that." Jung Suk-won added with a bitter smile, "She just ran away," drawing laughter. The production team also joked, "Is Heim embarrassed by the way her dad speaks English?"

Later, the family went out for pho. Their daughter Heim asked for a side plate, saying, "Can’t Mom just ask them to put some food on the side plate?" Jung Suk-won confidently called out, "Side plate, please." When the staff seemed to understand, Baek Ji-young was surprised and said, "I think they understood," while Jung Suk-won boasted, "Everything works." Still, Heim let out an embarrassed sigh at her father’s English, making everyone laugh. Even so, Jung Suk-won kept gesturing enthusiastically to show what he meant, and in the end, he got the side plate through body language.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won is known to attend an International School with annual tuition of 30 million won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.