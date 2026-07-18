Baek Ji-young’s Daughter, Who Attends an International School With Annual Tuition of 30 Million Won, Is Shocked by Father Jung Suk-won’s English Skills: "She Ran Away, Telling Him Not to Do It"

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Baek Ji-young’s Daughter, Who Attends an International School With Annual Tuition of 30 Million Won, Is Shocked by Father Jung Suk-won’s English

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Baek Ji-young’s daughter was stunned by her father Jung Suk-won’s English skills.

A short video titled "Jung Suk-won’s English Skills That Shocked His Daughter" was recently posted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

The Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won family was on a trip to Vietnam. Baek Ji-young shared an anecdote from their hotel that morning. She revealed, "When the housekeepers said 'Good morning' to us and asked, 'How are you?', I said, 'I'm fine, thank you, and you?' and Heim told me not to do that." Jung Suk-won added with a bitter smile, "She just ran away," drawing laughter. The production team also joked, "Is Heim embarrassed by the way her dad speaks English?"

Baek Ji-young’s Daughter, Who Attends an International School With Annual Tuition of 30 Million Won, Is Shocked by Father Jung Suk-won’s English

Later, the family went out for pho. Their daughter Heim asked for a side plate, saying, "Can’t Mom just ask them to put some food on the side plate?" Jung Suk-won confidently called out, "Side plate, please." When the staff seemed to understand, Baek Ji-young was surprised and said, "I think they understood," while Jung Suk-won boasted, "Everything works." Still, Heim let out an embarrassed sigh at her father’s English, making everyone laugh. Even so, Jung Suk-won kept gesturing enthusiastically to show what he meant, and in the end, he got the side plate through body language.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won is known to attend an International School with annual tuition of 30 million won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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