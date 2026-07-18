Is That Really 46-Year-Old Bada? Her Dramatically Changed Look Turns Heads... A Body Ready for Waterbomb Right Now

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Bada drew attention with a strikingly changed look.

On the 17th, Bada posted several photos along with the message, "Our passion, the kind and amazing Min-hyuk and Huta, fighting~!!!!!!"

The released photos showed a two-shot of Bada with BTOB's Lee Min-hyuk. Standing next to Lee, who showed off his muscular build in a sleeveless top, Bada caught the eye with a bold, trendy look that made the age gap seem unnoticeable. Despite the daring outfit, she drew attention with her extremely slim figure and a body with no extra fat. Her appearance, hard to believe for a 46-year-old, reflected her strict self-care.

Meanwhile, Bada married a businessman nine years her junior in 2017, and they have one daughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.