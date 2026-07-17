Lee Hye-young Engraves Her Stepdaughter's Name on Her Father's Gravestone... "I Am Happiest Since Remarrying"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress and painter Lee Hye-young boasted that she had engraved her stepdaughter's name on her father's gravestone.

On the 16th, a video titled "My Father, a Korean War Veteran, and Incheon Native Lee Hye-young" was released on Lee Hye-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Hye-young visited her father's grave at Incheon National Cemetery. She expressed her affection, saying, "My father was truly stylish. He had so many hats, and he always came looking his best whenever he visited."

She also recalled her father, saying, "He had a generous personality," and "He came down to Incheon during the Korean War and went through so much hardship." She repeatedly stressed, "There should never be a war," and shared her heavy heart.

Recalling her father's final days, she said calmly, "I am the one taking care of my father," and "I used to think I had to bear everything alone, but now I feel even closer to him."

In particular, Lee Hye-young said that day, "If my father had passed away before I got married, our daughter Seohyun's name might not have been engraved on this stone," and added, "I think it was a blessing. I am so happy that our daughter's name is on this gravestone."

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She later remarried a businessman who is older than her in 2011 and now lives with Seohyun, her husband's daughter from that marriage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.