Oh Yoon-ah's First Family Photo After Remarrying a Non-Celebrity... "Thank You for Helping My Son with Autism Find a Job"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared a scene from her son Min-i's swimming competition and expressed warm support and gratitude.

On the 17th, Oh Yoon-ah posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "I burned myself out today. Thank you to the teachers at the integrated development center!"

The photos showed Oh Yoon-ah cheering for her son Min-i at a swimming competition held for people with developmental disabilities.

She watched her son's challenge up close and cheered him on throughout the event. After the competition, she also took a commemorative photo with Min-i, making the day even more meaningful.

In particular, Oh Yoon-ah drew attention by expressing her gratitude to the staff and teachers at the integrated development center who had supported her son's growth.

She added warmth by offering a heartfelt thank-you to those who had worked for a long time to support Min-i's rehabilitation and development.

Previously, Oh Yoon-ah directly shared the news of her son's employment last month through her YouTube channel, "Oh! Yoona," and received many congratulations.

At the time, she said, "I have some grateful news. Min-i got a job," and added, "As soon as he turned 20, he started working and living as a member of society, unlike the worries I had once he became an adult."

She continued, "Min-i had been swimming for a long time, and after several auditions, he was finally hired," adding, "I am so grateful to everyone who believed in his potential and helped him get a job."

Min-i is known to have steadily developed his talent through swimming since childhood, and based on that experience, he began a new chapter in his social life. Oh Yoon-ah has also consistently shared her son's growth and daily life through television and YouTube, earning empathy and support from many parents.

This swimming competition was another meaningful challenge for Min-i. Oh Yoon-ah cheered for her son throughout the event and, after spending the day sweating alongside him, expressed her overwhelming emotions with the brief comment, "I burned myself out today."

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has received strong support for raising Min-i alone after her divorce while balancing her broadcasting career and parenting. More recently, news broke that she had remarried a non-celebrity after 11 years, drawing another wave of congratulations.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.