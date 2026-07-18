Divorced Kim Sang-hyuk Returns to the Spotlight with a Business Windfall... "He Earns More Than a Large Conglomerate Salary" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Sang-hyuk, formerly of Click-B, joined Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2 as the show's first divorced student and showed his sincerity about finding love again.

In the episode aired on the 17th, Channel A's Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2, produced by Bae Han-soo and directed by Im Jeong-gyu, featured Kim Sang-hyuk of Click-B as a new student. The program drew attention as it showed his daily life at his family home, where he lives with his mother, his busy schedule as a man juggling multiple jobs, and a full-group reunion with Click-B members.

Kim Yo-han also joined a solo camping trip organized by Song Hae-na and Park Eun-hye with his close friend Shin Sung. He enjoyed some healing time and received personalized dating coaching, turning over a new leaf.

Kim Sang-hyuk made his first studio appearance with his ageless looks and said, "I'm already in my 40s," adding, "I saw many colleagues meet good partners through Groom's Class, and I wondered if that could happen to me too, so I decided to enroll." He then opened up about a day at his family home with his mother, showing that he takes his health seriously by drinking warm water and taking supplements right after waking up.

He later showed his routine of riding an indoor bike on the rooftop on an empty stomach and then drinking a so-called "anti-aging shake" made with chicken breast, nuts, and tomatoes. After getting dressed up, he rode off on a retro motorcycle, only to arrive at the custom suit shop he runs himself.

Kim Sang-hyuk said, "I work in a variety of fields, including clothing, bags, and health patch production, and I make more than a large conglomerate salary," drawing admiration from the studio mentors Lee Seung-cheol, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae-na. After holding a sample feedback meeting at the suit shop, Kim met with the Click-B members and performed on broadcast for the first time in 11 years.

After the performance, they gathered for a company dinner at the restaurant he runs as a food and beverage CEO. During the meal, the members congratulated him, saying, "You seemed especially lonely lately, so you really made the right choice joining Groom's Class 2." Kim Sang-hyuk also revealed his feelings, saying, "When I scroll through social media at night, I often come across photos of Yoo Ho-seok and Oh Jong-hyuk's daughters. It makes me happy, but at the same time, I feel a little envious."

He then confessed, "At this point, I hope to have a family that will be fully on my side and stay with me for the rest of my life."

Soon after, the topic of Kim Sang-hyuk's ideal type came up. He said, "I want someone who feels like a resting place, someone I can rely on and who gives me a reason to keep living just by being there." He then added candidly, "Physically, though, my ideal type overlaps with Tak Jae-hoon hyung. I'm drawn to a sexy style."

The members then held a playful survey asking whether they could introduce their younger sisters to Kim Sang-hyuk. They jokingly replied, "If it's someone I don't know at all, I could introduce her to Kim Sang-hyuk," drawing laughter with a teasing answer only close friends could make. But they soon offered heartfelt support, saying, "Everyone knows Sang-hyuk's motto is 'family, my motor.' He's the kind of friend who would protect the person he's with until the very end, so I hope he meets someone truly wonderful."

Right after that, a preview showed Kim Sang-hyuk going on a blind date with a "new woman," raising curiosity about whether he could begin a love story that would be "unbeatable." Meanwhile, Kim Yo-han headed out to a campsite with his close friend Shin Sung, a Trot singer. On the drive there, Shin Sung checked on Kim Yo-han, who had recently ended his flirtation with Lee Joo-yeon, saying, "I was rooting for you because you two looked like a perfect match..."

Kim Yo-han calmly explained, "At first, I kept asking to meet because I was bothering her a lot, but she seemed uncomfortable, so I stopped contacting her because I was afraid she might reject me. In the meantime, her feelings grew, and we ended up having different views on how often to stay in touch." Shin Sung sympathized, saying, "Your timing just didn't line up." With Shin Sung cheering, "Hang in there, my friend!" Kim Yo-han added, "Park Eun-hye invited me to a solo camping trip. She said she would bring someone special too."

The two arrived at the campsite with excitement, only to run into Song Hae-na, the show's self-proclaimed dating chief, which sent the studio into laughter. At the table where the four met, Park Eun-hye explained that she invited Kim Yo-han because she wanted him to move around and clear his mind at the campsite.

Kim Yo-han and Shin Sung immediately got to work on grilled crab and braised chicken with aged kimchi, showing off their appeal. Shin Sung, in particular, flirted nonstop with Song Hae-na, whom he had just met, by pointing a fan at her and teaching her how to prepare the crab. Their dishes received high praise from Park Eun-hye and Song Hae-na. Near the end of the meal, Park Eun-hye cautiously asked Kim Yo-han, "Would you be open to dating someone new?" After hesitating, Kim Yo-han replied, "I don't really have anyone in mind right now, but if a good person appears again someday..."

Kim Yo-han then asked for advice, saying, "What I'm most curious about is how often you should contact someone at the beginning of a crush, and how much push-and-pull is appropriate?" Song Hae-na and Park Eun-hye both said, "Do we really need push-and-pull at our age?" They added sincerely, "At this point, dragging things out and wasting emotions feels like a luxury. Next time, just follow your heart and do what you want." Attention is now on whether Kim Yo-han, who said, "I want to meet someone who can make me feel at ease," will find new love.

Channel A's Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2, a real-life dating growth story of male stars learning about true love, airs every Friday at 9 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.