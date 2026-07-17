Jin Tae-hyun Leaves Amid Controversy Over 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' Exit, Without Farewell as Lee Dong-gun Makes First Appearance

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun, an original member of JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," is leaving the program, while actor Lee Dong-gun will join as a new Family Court Investigator.

On the JTBC episode of "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" aired on the 16th, the final mediation process for the 22nd group of couples was shown, and Jin Tae-hyun's departure and Lee Dong-gun's addition were teased at the end of the broadcast.

After the final mediation for all the couples ended that day, the production team announced Jin Tae-hyun's departure through an on-screen caption, saying, "We thank Investigator Jin Tae-hyun for being with us for two years until the 22nd group arrived."

Jin Tae-hyun left the program without offering a separate farewell message or final remarks. He had served as a Family Court Investigator since the show's first broadcast in 2024, playing a key role by mediating conflicts between the couples with sincere advice based on real counseling cases and an empathetic perspective.

Later in the broadcast, a preview video was released showing Lee Dong-gun joining as the new Family Court Investigator. In the clip, Lee appeared in a calm setting as he took part in counseling, signaling a new change for the program.

Lee Dong-gun recently drew sympathy from viewers by candidly sharing his post-divorce daily life and his affection for his daughter on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s entertainment program "My Little Old Boy." Having experienced divorce himself, attention is now focused on what perspective and advice he will bring to the couples' stories.

Meanwhile, controversy had previously been raised over Jin Tae-hyun's departure. He was known as a cast member who stayed loyal to the program even after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, with the production team waiting for his return. However, as other cast members continued on the show while only Jin Tae-hyun stepped down, and it became known that the news had been delivered through his manager, tensions arose with the production team over the circumstances behind his exit.

As the dispute grew, the production team explained, "This was decided as part of a program change," saying it was a choice made to bring a shift to the nearly two-year-long format. Jin Tae-hyun also expressed his affection for the show, saying, "My life experiences are limited and subjective, so I was always worried and concerned while giving advice," and added, "During my 25 years in the entertainment industry, I approached this shoot more sincerely than any other."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.