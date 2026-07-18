Shin Seong Opens Up for the First Time About Park So-young's Marriage: "We Drifted Apart and She Got Married Six Months Later... I Truly Support Her" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shin Seong spoke candidly for the first time about the romantic spark he once had with comedian Park So-young, whom he met on a TV program three years ago.

On the episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" that aired on the 17th, Shin Seong appeared as a close friend of Kim Yo-han, a student on the show, and the two were shown going out together. That day, Kim Yo-han shared the news that his flirtation with Lee Joo-yeon had ended, and Shin Seong offered heartfelt comfort, saying, "Hang in there, my friend." While they were talking, Kim Yo-han suddenly asked Shin Seong, "You also had a thing on 'Groom's Class,' but it didn't work out. How did you feel then?" The unexpected question, coming from someone in a similar situation, left Shin Seong visibly flustered.

After briefly falling silent, Shin Seong gave an honest answer, mentioning comedian Park So-young, whom he met through "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" three years ago. Shin Seong said, "She got married about six months after things didn't work out between us." He added, "When I heard the news, I sincerely wished her well. They look so good together, and it makes me happy to see that they are still living happily." His warm remarks drew attention.

Later, Shin Seong and Kim Yo-han visited a campsite at the invitation of actor Park Eun-hye, where they met host Song Hae-na and built rapport during a solo camping gathering. There, Shin Seong said, "I'll try making braised chicken with aged kimchi myself," and handled everything smoothly, from preparing the seasoning to trimming the ingredients. Watching Shin Seong's cooking skills, Song Hae-na seemed completely charmed and said, "A man who can cook is attractive."

Shin Seong also comforted Kim Yo-han warmly, but when Kim kept firing off sharp questions, he fired back with lines like, "Are you trying to start something now?" Their nonstop back-and-forth chemistry between close friends brought plenty of laughs. Throughout the camping trip, he also showed thoughtful manners by taking good care of Song Hae-na and Park Eun-hye. In particular, he won over viewers by sharing a devoted dating story, saying that he once cooked seaweed soup and bulgogi for his ex-girlfriend's birthday and prepared a full meal for her.

Meanwhile, Shin Seong, the runner-up on MBN's "Burning Trotman," is a talented trot singer who has earned widespread love for his distinctive emotional style and his signature "humidifier voice." He is currently active across broadcasting, live performances, and variety shows, and continues to enjoy nationwide popularity with his new song "You Are So Refreshing."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.