Koo Hye-sun? "I Gained 8 kg" — Her Dramatically Changed Face and Honest Confession About Her "Bulking Expedition"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Koo Hye-sun is drawing attention after revealing an unexpected story about gaining 8 kg following her climb in the Himalayas.

On the 18th, Koo Hye-sun shared a video with the short caption, "Himalayan 8 kg bulking expedition."

The video was filmed at an altitude of 4,300 meters. Koo added, "This video was filmed at 4,300 meters above sea level. See you tonight at 9:40 on <Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night>," previewing her TV appearance.

In MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs that day, Koo Hye-sun's Himalayan expedition will be revealed. Having recently completed the climb, she said, "My goal was to reach 4,300 meters, and I achieved it," and added, "I kept going with a grueling schedule of walking 16 hours a day," surprising viewers.

What stands out most is her physical condition after the climb. Normally, people would expect weight loss after a long stay at high altitude and intense trekking, but Koo said she discovered an unexpected result at a hospital after returning home. Her weight had increased by as much as 8 kg.

Koo explained the reason candidly, saying, "If I don't eat, I just can't keep going."

She said, "I was having such a hard time in the Himalayas that I thought, 'I've suffered this much, so I should reward myself,'" adding, "I ate every bit of the food there."

She then confessed, "I even took food meant for horses, cookies, and sugar cubes," leaving the cast in stitches. In such extreme conditions, controlling her diet was practically impossible, and she had no choice but to eat whatever food was in front of her to replenish her energy.

In extreme high-altitude environments, the lack of oxygen causes severe physical exhaustion, and long hours of trekking are known to require far more calories than usual. Koo also said that eating enough was essential for enduring the 16-hour days.

Meanwhile, Koo Hye-sun continues to take on challenges beyond acting. She entered the Department of Film and Media Studies at Sungkyunkwan University in 2011 and continued her studies. She later earned a Master of Engineering degree from the Moon Soul Graduate School of Future Strategy at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), majoring in science journalism.

Koo, who has worked across acting, film directing, art, and music, has steadily broadened her range in academia as well. This time, she has once again drawn attention by succeeding in a new challenge: climbing the Himalayas.

The full story behind Koo Hye-sun's Himalayan expedition and her "8 kg bulking" can be seen on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing at 9:40 p.m. on the 18th.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.