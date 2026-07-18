TWICE's Tzuyu says, "Let's stay together for a long, long time" ... heartfelt message amid transfer rumors

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TWICE's Tzuyu left a heartfelt message for fans after wrapping up the group's world tour. Her post has drawn even more attention amid recent transfer rumors.

Tzuyu recently shared her thoughts on social media after completing the world tour, which lasted for about a year.

She wrote, "After the tour we spent together for a year ended, so many emotions came and went. Among them, the strongest feeling I was left with was pride." She added, "Through this tour, I was able to feel and learn so much, and that was the biggest gain for me."

She continued, "Knowing that ONCE is always with us, no matter where we are, gave me great strength and made me feel even more courageous as an artist going forward," expressing her gratitude to fans.

In particular, she added, "The tour is over, so I know many of you may feel sad, but let's promise that ONCE will stay by our side for a long, long time. Let's stay together for a long, long time." The message, which carries the meaning of sharing the future together, has been interpreted as reassuring fans amid recent speculation and has received a strong response.

Rumors surrounding Tzuyu's possible transfer spread recently through reports from media outlets in Taiwan and China. Local reports claimed that Tzuyu's parents founded 'Yuhai Entertainment' last year, raising speculation that the move may have been aimed at her future activities in the Chinese-speaking market. Some also suggested the possibility of independent activities or a move to another agency ahead of the expiration of her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment.

However, the company in question is simply a firm founded by Tzuyu's parents. There has been no confirmation that Tzuyu is directly involved in its operations or that any official steps related to a contract have been taken. JYP Entertainment and Tzuyu's side have also not issued any separate official statement regarding a contract renewal or the transfer rumors.

Meanwhile, TWICE recently successfully completed the world tour they carried out over the past year. Now in their 10th year since debut, TWICE continues to prove its enduring global popularity, actively pursuing full-group activities as well as solo and unit projects by individual members.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.