Kang Ye-won, Cha Eun-woo to Kim Seon-ho Join the Celebration as Her Younger Brother Opens a Restaurant... Dozens of Flower Stands Sent

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kang Ye-won showed her dependable older-sister side by personally celebrating the opening of her younger brother's gamjatang restaurant. In particular, dozens of congratulatory flower stands sent by her entertainment industry colleagues filled the store, drawing attention to her impressive network.

On the 17th, Kang Ye-won shared photos on her social media account showing her visit to the newly opened gamjatang specialty restaurant run by her younger brother.

She promoted the restaurant herself, writing, "My one and only younger brother. His girlfriend, who seems like the one he'll marry. He opened a gamjatang restaurant. It's Seobu Cheonggijwa Gamjatang in Junggok-dong. It's so delicious. The gamjatang and soy sauce braised pork ribs are the best. I'll be coming often for the tender meat. Ye-won, a one-day part-timer."

She then added a playful joke, saying, "As an older sister, I sincerely hope you two get married. I'll be sad if you don't."

Kang Ye-won also offered practical advice, saying, "For the record, my younger brother is an office worker. Stay at your company for a long, long time." She ended with a heartfelt message of support for her family: "Let's be happy, let's stay healthy, let's make a lot of money. Fighting. I'm praying."

In the released photos, Kang Ye-won wore a white dress and greeted customers at the newly opened restaurant, even taking on the role of a "one-day part-timer" by handing drinks to guests. She was also seen smiling brightly throughout the restaurant as she celebrated the opening together with them.

What stood out most was the large number of congratulatory flower stands packed inside and outside the restaurant. Large potted plants lined the interior, while oversized flower stands stretched along the entrance, creating an impressive scene.

The ribbons on the flower stands carried the names of agency actors such as Cha Eun-woo, Lee Sung-kyung, and Kim Seon-ho. Names from across the entertainment world were also spotted, including actors Choi Myung-gil and Kim Sung-ryung, singer Jongmin Kim, comedian Kim Dae-hee, actress Lee Yoon-mi, broadcaster Pungja, J-Walk's Kim Jae-deok, film director Yoon Je-kyoon, and Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation head Yoo In-taek.

Meanwhile, Kang Ye-won recently drew attention for appearing on the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," where she candidly opened up about her family background.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.