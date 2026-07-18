Kim Na-young, Dating My Q, Ditches Her Tight Dress in Paris Heatwave... She Looks Like a True Parisian Now

[Kim Soo-hyun, Sportschosun] Broadcaster Kim Na-young drew attention as she shared a glimpse of her relaxed family trip to Paris, France, with her two sons.

On the 17th, singer and painter My Q posted photos taken in Paris, France, on his social networking service.

The photos showed Kim Na-young and her two sons traveling around Paris and enjoying a comfortable daily life together.

As France has been experiencing record-breaking heatwaves recently, Kim Na-young caught the eye by showing herself enjoying the trip at ease despite the sweltering weather.

Kim Na-young, who previously made headlines for wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuated her figure, opted for a more casual travel look this time, pairing a roomy T-shirt with pants.

It was a practical outfit rather than a flashy one, but her signature slim figure still drew plenty of attention.

Kim Na-young is also well known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle through consistent exercise and self-care. Standing 170 cm tall and weighing around 50 kg, she continues to showcase fashion-forward styling, earning her a reputation as a style icon and a role model for many women.

Above all, this trip showed her spending leisurely time with her two sons while touring the streets and landmarks of Paris, adding warmth to the story. Her smiles and joyful moments with family against the backdrop of a beautiful city offered a sense of healing to viewers as well.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young has been raising her two sons on her own since divorcing her ex-husband in 2019, and she has continued her public relationship with singer and painter My Q, receiving strong support from fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.