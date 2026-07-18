Ock Joo-hyun now seems determined to get an apology to the very end... "Kim Ho-young is waiting"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and musical actress Ock Joo-hyun now appears determined to get an apology from Kim Ho-young to the very end.

On the 17th, Ock Joo-hyun wrote on the fan platform Bubble, "I am waiting," adding, "This is the point where I need to prove it somehow, whether by organizing a group purchase of the Okjangpan my friend owns or by doing something with words and actions." She went on to claim, "It is a rather deep karma to simply let slide the many cases that brought defamation and, afterward, dishonor not only to a junior who passed an audition and joined for the 10th anniversary, but also to a production company that has built a 10-year history."

This is being interpreted as an extension of the lengthy statement she posted on social media on the 8th. At the time, Ock Joo-hyun explained her position in detail for the first time regarding the 2022 "Okjangpan" controversy and expressed her frustration.

Ock Joo-hyun said, "I thought staying silent and pretending to be fine was the best thing to do, but the 'Okjangpan' frame never disappeared and became a nickname attached to my name," adding, "For a long time, I had to endure the suspicions, ridicule, and criticism that word created."

The "Okjangpan controversy" began in 2022 amid noise surrounding the casting of the musical "Elisabeth." At the time, Kim Ho-young posted on his social media, "The word 'mess' is old-fashioned. These days, it's Okjangpan," and the post spread as people interpreted it as a jab at Ock Joo-hyun.

Ock Joo-hyun and the musical "Elisabeth" production company EMK Musical Company later denied all allegations that she had interfered in the casting process. Ock Joo-hyun also filed a defamation complaint against Kim Ho-young. However, she withdrew the complaint not long after, and the case appeared to be settled.

Ock Joo-hyun explained that she withdrew the complaint because "I did not want to make the controversy any bigger." She said she dropped the matter after hearing from Kim Ho-young's side that "I never once targeted my sister," and "It was a post I wrote to promote the Okjangpan run by a friend's father."

But the controversy did not end there. Ock Joo-hyun said, "The 'Okjangpan' frame never disappeared, and it not only damaged my image in reality but also dealt a major blow to my advertising and performance activities," admitting that she suffered considerable harm, including stepping down from some productions.

In particular, she said, "If that word was really not directed at me, then I want to ask why so many people thought of me, and why no one ever explained to the public the damage and pain that followed," once again demanding a public explanation from Kim Ho-young.

This time as well, Ock Joo-hyun directly targeted Kim Ho-young and repeated, "I am waiting," pressing him once more. Kim Ho-young, however, has remained silent without issuing any separate statement. As the "Okjangpan" controversy from four years ago resurfaces, the dispute surrounding the two is also being reignited.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.