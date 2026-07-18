Dindin Teases U-Know Yunho as a True Friend: "Why Do You Live Like This? Do You Have Debt?" ... Shakes His Head at the 'Passion Man' (Point of Omniscient Interfere)

U-Know Yunho of TVXQ, who is preparing for his first solo concert since his debut, draws attention by revealing his perfectionist side, from personally overseeing choreography practice to music video editing, as well as his extraordinary passion for continuing rehearsals even on the day he underwent a colonoscopy.

In the 407th episode of MBC's variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which airs on Saturday the 18th, viewers will see the rehearsal site for U-Know Yunho's first solo concert since his debut. He will not only perform his breakout hit "Thank U" live, four years after its release, but also raise expectations by unveiling his new song "Time's Tickin'," for which he took part in writing the lyrics. The episode will also reveal that he went to practice choreography on the very day he had a colonoscopy. Everyone is left amazed by his remarkable mental strength, even after undergoing sedation.

U-Know Yunho then makes an unusual move for an artist by visiting the editing room for his new music video in person. The project had already drawn attention because Shindong of Super Junior took the director's chair. U-Know Yunho carefully checks everything from cut edits to the smallest details, activating his sharp eye for precision. The cast reportedly could not hide their admiration for his passion, which extends beyond the stage to every part of the production process.

A cheerful reunion with his well-known close friend Dindin from the entertainment world is also revealed. Dindin jokes, "Do you have debt? Why do you live like this?" as he marvels at U-Know Yunho's endless drive. He also shares a wild story from the past, when he and U-Know Yunho once monitored a 2-hour-and-40-minute TVXQ video while traveling by plane, sending the studio into laughter. Their unfiltered, best-friend conversation, which even left Dindin throwing up his hands, makes viewers eager for the full broadcast.

U-Know Yunho's nonstop passion-filled life and his laugh-out-loud conversation with Dindin can be seen on MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere," airing today, Saturday the 18th, at 11:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, "Point of Omniscient Interfere" ranked first overall in the TV non-drama buzz index for the second week of July. In the TV-OTT non-drama cast buzz rankings, RESCENE, the trending girl group that appeared on the show that day, took second place, once again proving the program's status as a powerhouse variety show on Saturdays.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.