Koo Hye-sun Reveals a 'Memorial Room' for Her Pets' Ashes... "I Want to Be Buried With Them When I Die" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun drew attention after revealing her deep love for dogs and saying she has a 'memorial room' where she keeps the ashes of her pets.

On MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' which aired at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, the 18th, Koo Hye-sun appeared and explained the philosophy that led her to pursue an extremely pared-down minimalist life rather than the glamorous life of a star.

That day, Koo Hye-sun said that during her undergraduate years at Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU), she lived in a goshiwon for a year and wore only the same style of clothes as part of her minimalist lifestyle. She laughed as she said, "I really loved living in a goshiwon. First of all, cleaning was done in one minute, which was great." She explained how her minimalism began, adding, "When I sorted through my things so I could live in a goshiwon, I realized I didn't actually need that much." She also said that wearing only one style of clothing made life lighter and helped her escape stress, noting, "If these are the only clothes I have, then I just wear these."

In particular, Koo Hye-sun said that after an anaphylactic shock, she began thinking about who would handle all her belongings, and that having pets completely changed the way she lived. She said she started clearing things out one by one because her dogs kept chewing on them. She also revealed her love for dogs by saying she once had 10 and now has five, and surprised viewers by sharing that she has a 'memorial room' where she keeps the ashes of her pets. Koo Hye-sun said, "The reason I was able to endure being alone was because of my pets. I want to be buried with them when I die," expressing her wish to remain with her dogs forever and adding a touching note of sincerity.

Koo Hye-sun also vividly described her attempt to climb the Himalayas. She said she set out after being told it would be like walking a trail, but ended up experiencing an extreme challenge, climbing mountains for 16 hours a day. Still, she said she reached her goal of 4,300 meters and shared the awe she felt beneath a night sky filled with countless stars. To the surprise of everyone, she added that contrary to expectations that she would have lost weight from the hardship, she returned having gained 8 kilograms, drawing loud laughter in the studio.

Finally, Koo Hye-sun said, "I had often thought that I needed a talk show, and it feels like I finally appeared on a proper talk show after a long time," expressing her joy and gratitude for being on 'Day & Night' and bringing the interview to a warm close.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.