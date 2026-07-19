From 990-won sparkling beer to 1-liter makgeolli: convenience store chains compete on value-priced alcohol

◇ 7-Eleven's third one-thousand-won series item, "Hoster Premium." Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

Amid high inflation and sluggish consumption, convenience store chains are rolling out value-priced alcoholic beverages one after another in a fierce competition. In the latest move, 7-Eleven has introduced the third item in its one-thousand-won series, "Hoster Premium."

According to 7-Eleven, the one-thousand-won series launched in April and June 2024 has been hugely popular since its debut, with cumulative sales surpassing 4.5 million cans. The first item, "Burgi Mister," and the second, "Fraga Fresh," have become steady sellers in the convenience store alcohol market, thanks to their deep hop aroma and clean finish. The series has also drawn a 10 percentage point higher share of purchases from consumers in their 20s than regular beer. Among shoppers in their 20s, women outnumbered men, while from the 30s age group upward, male customers accounted for a larger share.

"Hoster Premium" is a sparkling beer product made by Damm Brewery, Spain's largest beer producer. It highlights a subtle hop flavor and crisp carbonation. With a drinking experience closer to beer, it offers a smooth finish and a pleasantly bitter aftertaste, making it a good match for summer outdoor activities or a variety of home-cooked dishes. The six-pack bundle is priced at 5,940 won, or 990 won per can. 7-Eleven plans to bring in the product in four rounds through the fourth quarter of this year, with a total supply of 1.4 million cans.

Earlier, GS25 teamed up with the small brewery Nakcheon in Donghae-si, Gangwon Province, to launch "Ilsaeng Makgeolli," a large-volume, value-priced 1-liter makgeolli.

It is the largest 1-liter makgeolli sold at GS25, while also offering strong price competitiveness at 1,950 won, which is among the lowest prices when converted by the same volume.

Nakcheon Brewery is the only brewery in South Korea that makes traditional liquor using natural mineral water drawn from a 150-meter-deep yellow-soil bedrock layer in Yakcheongol, Donghae. The natural minerals in the water help yeast ferment stably during the brewing process, resulting in makgeolli with a savory taste and a subtle sweetness.

Last month, CU launched "Gillymore," a Scotch whisky in the 10,000-won range, in response to growing demand for value-priced whisky.

In fact, from January to May this year, whisky priced below 50,000 won accounted for 67.6% of CU's whisky sales. This shows that customer demand for value-oriented whisky is expanding in a market that had been centered on premium products.

Gillymore Scotch Whisky (Alc. 40%) is a premium blended Scotch whisky made by blending carefully selected spirits from Scotland. Based on traditional Scottish production methods and a refined cask selection, it is characterized by the smooth, sweet fruit notes typical of the Speyside style. The sweetness of ripe fruit blends with vanilla and sugar almond flavors, while dark berries, mocha coffee, and toasted oak leave a long, subtle finish. The spirits are sourced from a Scottish producer that owns the Glencadam and Tomintoul distilleries, further enhancing the whisky's quality.

An industry official said, "As the peak season for alcoholic beverages arrives in summer, convenience stores are leading liquor sales with products that emphasize price competitiveness in an effort to win over young consumers in their 20s and 30s, as well as people who enjoy drinking at home and are tired of high prices."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.