Joo Sang-wook beams after a kiss from his daughter at a lavish birthday party

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Actress Cha Ye-ryun showed her affection for her husband, Joo Sang-wook, by preparing a heartfelt birthday party for him.

On the 19th, Cha Ye-ryun shared photos of the family birthday celebration on her social media, along with the message, "Happy birthday to Chairman Ju Gangchan."

The photos showed a heart-shaped cake that Cha Ye-ryun had prepared herself. Written on the cake was the phrase, "Happy birthday, Chairman Ju," a playful nod to Joo Sang-wook’s role as Chairman Ju Gangchan in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim."

What drew the most attention was a surprise greeting from their daughter. She kissed her father Joo Sang-wook on the cheek to celebrate his birthday, and Joo could not hide his happy smile, creating a warm moment.

The party space was also filled with family memories. Under the "BIRTHDAY" balloons, photos of Cha Ye-ryun, Joo Sang-wook, and their daughter were displayed side by side, and Joo’s pleased expression as he looked at them brought smiles to viewers. Cha Ye-ryun also thanked the people who helped prepare the celebration, saying, "Thank you for the birthday meal, too. The cake from the CEO was touching. We wrapped up the birthday party with a surprise from Uncle Ggans." Businesswoman Noh Hee-young also joined them and brightened the occasion.

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook is drawing strong attention for his role as Chairman Ju Gangchan in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim."

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.