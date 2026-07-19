82-Year-Old Baek Il-seop Reveals Why He Ultimately Chose a Marriage Separation... "I Endured It for 40 Years for the Sake of Face, but It Didn't Work" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Baek Il-seop revealed why he ultimately chose to live separately from his spouse.

The episode of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' aired on the 19th showed Baek Il-seop meeting with Kim Seung-soo, Im Won-hee, and Jo Jin-se.

That day, the four talked about marriage while experiencing a sauna bus. Kim Seung-soo, who is 55 and unmarried, asked Baek Il-seop, who has chosen a marriage separation, "Is it better to live alone, or is it better to get married?" Baek Il-seop joked, "What's so admirable about not being able to get married?"

Kim Seung-soo asked why he still tells others to get married if living alone is more comfortable. Baek Il-seop explained, "I had wanted to get out of it throughout my marriage, but I also had my pride. I didn't want to hear people say, 'He drank and ran around, and now he's getting divorced after all,' or 'He couldn't stay married for long.' So I tried to endure and keep going, but after 40 years, all I had was resentment, and I couldn't even work properly. Then one day, I suddenly said, 'I'm leaving,' and walked out."

He also said, "I go to Yeosu alone and go fishing, but toward the end, it feels lonely and empty," sharing both the freedom and the solitude he feels after the separation.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.