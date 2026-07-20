48-Year-Old Divorcée Park Ji-yoon Hits a Low of 55 kg, Shows Off Her Toned Waist

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Park Ji-yoon shared an update on how she has maintained her figure after successfully losing weight.

On the 19th, Park Ji-yoon posted a video on her social networking service.

In the video, Park Ji-yoon is seen focusing hard on her workout during a barre class. She recalled how painful it was, saying, "It was a modified slow version on the mat, but the burn in my hips was definitely not slow, lol."

In the footage, she squeezes her eyes shut during the exercise and keeps going while taking deep breaths. She also drew attention by revealing a slim waistline with no extra fat. Her toned figure stood out. Park Ji-yoon had previously said she had "reached the lower end of 55 kg," reporting that she had succeeded in her diet and recorded her lowest weight.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok, her fellow KBS announcer, in 2009. The couple has two children, but they divorced in 2023.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.