Lee Soo-yeon and Hwang Min-ho shake up 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' with teenage energy, threatening Forestella

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Trot prodigy Lee Soo-yeon and Hwang Min-ho brought the heat to 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' with the fearless energy of teenagers.

Lee Soo-yeon appeared on the King of Kings special of KBS 2TV's 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend,' which aired on the 18th, and joined Hwang Min-ho in a bold bid to become the youngest champions. The two had already won with their 'Partner' stage in the Nam Jin special last October, and they drew attention again by hinting at even better chemistry this time.

To stop Forestella's winning streak in the King of Kings round, Lee Soo-yeon and Hwang Min-ho delivered a powerful teenage uprising with Seoul Family's 'Now.' Lee Soo-yeon flawlessly handled the powerful high notes with her clear and refreshing voice, while firmly supporting Hwang Min-ho's voice as he goes through puberty.

Throughout the performance, the two radiated the boldness and passion typical of Generation Alpha. Their stage lifted the atmosphere to its peak and made Forestella, which has been extending its winning streak, feel the pressure with a striking presence.

Young Tak, who watched the performance, could not hide his admiration, saying, "It feels like they're living their second lives. It's hard to believe they were just born, because they sing so well." Lee Chan-won also praised them highly, saying, "If they do it right, these two could even set an all-kill record in the 'King of Kings' round."

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-yeon recently named Forestella's Ko Woo-rim as the star she is most obsessed with, confessing her fandom by saying, "While preparing for the King of Kings round, my algorithm was filled with Forestella seniors. I fell hard for Senior Ko Woo-rim's low voice," which brought smiles to viewers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.