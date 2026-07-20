Yook Joong-wan Meets Seo Taiji: "My Manager Told Me Not to Curse During a Game"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Yook Joong-wan shared an episode about meeting Seo Taiji while playing a game.

A recent video was uploaded to Defconn's YouTube channel under the title, "Defconn's Garlic Fried Chicken Mukbang Returns After 13 Years | Now I Don't Live Alone Either, with Joong-wan."

Yook Joong-wan and Defconn were early cast members of MBC's "I Live Alone." Yook gave Defconn a gift of clothing and said, "I went to Los Angeles for a performance 10 years ago. I was riding with the performance team, and there was a store for a brand you liked. I asked them to stop for a moment because I thought of you, and I bought it 10 years ago to give to you. Since you're such a homebody, Hyung-don and I planned to drink near your place, so I said, 'Let's call Defconn,' and brought the gift. But you said you were too tired and didn't come out. After that, whenever I met you at family events or weddings, I couldn't carry the clothes around with me. So I'm only giving them to you now through YouTube. I kept bringing them with me every time I moved, thinking that one day I'd give them to you." His words moved Defconn.

Defconn recalled, "Another thing I remember is an online game," and Yook Joong-wan surprised everyone by saying, "I met you there, I met Hyung-don there, and even some idols showed up. I even met Seo Taiji."

Yook Joong-wan explained his unusual connection with Seo Taiji, saying, "A younger friend of mine was Seo Taiji's manager. He also liked that game, so I logged in using his account. I said, 'Clear out the enemies up front,' but he wouldn't move. I was saying, 'You crazy bastard, move. We have to block them,' and then the manager told me, 'That's Taiji-hyung.' He said, 'Don't curse at Hyung,' so I said, 'I'm sorry, sir,' and he didn't answer. He really seemed to enjoy games."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.