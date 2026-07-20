Kim Ji-young, Engaged to Yoon Soo-young, Becomes a Mother... Welcomes a Baby Girl on the 20th: "Her Curly Hair Is So Cute"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Ji-young, an influencer from "Heart Signal 4," has welcomed her first daughter.

On the 20th, Kim Ji-young announced the birth herself on social media, sharing a photo along with the message, "Her curly hair is so cute. I gave birth to Poby safely this morning. It was truly thanks to everyone's support. Now, I'm off to become a doting mom..."

The released photo showed the newborn, who came into the world at 11:31 a.m. that day. Her full curly hair, which appears to resemble her mother, drew attention, and the adorable image of the healthy baby brought smiles to viewers.

A day earlier, on the 19th, Kim Ji-young said on YouTube, "I think it would be good to spend at least two months letting 'Poby' be born and adjusting together," adding, "I want to have time to fully connect and focus on Poby." At the time, she said she would take a short break from activities to focus on childbirth and childcare, drawing much support.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Trevari founder Yoon Soo-young in February. They had originally planned to hold the wedding in April, but moved it up after announcing the pregnancy. The couple received many congratulations after sharing the news of both their marriage and pregnancy, and they have now welcomed their first daughter, marking the start of a new family.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.