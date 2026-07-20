Jung Jae-hyung Gets His First Driver's License at 56, Jokes He Is Now a Licensed Driver

Singer and composer Jung Jae-hyung has obtained his first driver's license at the age of 56.

On the 20th, Jung shared the news himself on social media, posting several photos along with the message, "Licensed driver!!"

The released photos show Jung from behind as he receives his driver's license. He appears to be enjoying the moment and proudly showing off his newly issued license.

His journey to getting a license had already drawn attention after it was recently revealed on his YouTube channel. Having lived for years without one, he explained why he decided to take on the challenge late in life and expressed his determination by saying, "This time, I will definitely get it." He also regularly shared his test preparation process, earning support from fans.

Fans have continued to congratulate him, leaving comments such as "Congratulations," "Drive safely," and "Your new challenge is impressive," after he finally secured his first driver's license.

Meanwhile, Jung, born in 1970, has been active as a singer, composer, and music producer. He is also well loved on variety shows for his witty remarks and emotional charm. More recently, he has been connecting with fans through his YouTube channel, Fairy Jae-hyung, where he shares candid conversations with a variety of guests.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.