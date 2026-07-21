"My daughter, Yui, is absolutely off-limits" — baseball coach father shuts it down, leaving her with zero blind dates with players

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress Yui drew laughter as she revealed why she had never once managed to go on a blind date with a baseball player. She shared an anecdote about her father, a baseball coach, who drew a firm line first by telling the players, "My daughter is not an option."

On the tvN STORY variety show "What Are You Leaving It For?" that aired on the 20th, Yui appeared as a guest and spoke candidly about love and family.

That day, Lee Young-ja mentioned Yui's father, a baseball coach, and said, "I thought you would meet a baseball player and get married," adding, "Didn’t you get a lot of blind date offers through your father?"

Yui's father is Kim Seong-gap, who joined the Samsung Lions in 1985 and played as an infielder for teams including the Pacific Dolphins. He began his coaching career in 1996 and has since worked for Hyundai Group, the Heroes, and SK Group. He is currently serving as the head coach of Hanwha Group's reserve squad.

Yui said, "What was so embarrassing was that no one was even talking about it, but my father shut it down first." She added, "Before the players could even bring up blind dates, he said, 'My daughter is not allowed either,'" sending everyone into laughter.

She went on to say, "There was even an article saying the players said, 'We’re not interested either.'" She admitted, "It was so embarrassing. The other baseball players weren’t interested either, so it turned into a complete 'zero confessions, one rejection' situation. I didn’t do anything."

When Lee Young-ja asked again, "Have you ever gone on a blind date with a baseball player?" Yui answered firmly, "No," drawing more laughter.

She also spoke honestly about her approach to dating. Yui said that, above all, she likes someone she can talk to easily. "I want to meet someone who makes time fly when we talk," she explained.

She also revealed that when she likes someone, she tends to make the first move. "It’s not easy to meet people, so I don’t want to miss the chance and usually say it directly. But when I do that, everyone seems to feel pressured," she said.

Lee Young-ja then asked, "How many times have you been rejected like that?" Yui honestly admitted, "Still, I’ve been turned down twice."

She also said she has been out of the dating scene for a long time. Yui stated, "I don’t have a boyfriend. It’s been a long time since my last breakup, and I haven’t dated for about five years."

She added, "In the past, I was afraid of dating in secret because I worried about scandals. But now I think I could go for walks and even hold hands in public." She shared her sincere wish, saying, "I want to experience a real relationship."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.