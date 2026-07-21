Bae Da-hae, Married for Six Years, Welcomes a New Family Member... "Living Together with Her 100-Year-Old Father-in-Law" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae will share their daily life with a new family member, a 100-year-old grandfather.

Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae will appear on the Tuesday, July 21 broadcast of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" (hereinafter "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2").

During a recent studio recording of SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2," actor Baek Il-seop, known as the entertainment industry's first celebrity to choose a separate marriage, drew attention with his appearance. Now in his 62nd year as an actor, Baek spoke candidly about both his heyday, when he was loved as the original "cool guy" and a "national father," and the story behind his decision to live separately from his spouse. He also revealed that senior actors such as Kang Boo-ja and the late Lee Soon-jae had scolded him sharply, asking, "Why did you leave your child's mother behind?" Despite everyone's objections, Baek stood by his choice and shared his free-spirited separate-marriage lifestyle, saying, "It feels like I'm just living outside after a night away." His story will be revealed on the show.

The recording also featured Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae, who returned to "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2" after two years. Celebrating their sixth year of marriage, the couple came back as a family of three with a new member. The roommate turned out to be Lee Jang-won's 100-year-old grandfather, surprising everyone. The couple also revealed, for the first time, the behind-the-scenes story of their decision to live together, as well as their daily life with the centenarian grandfather. In particular, the studio was repeatedly impressed by the grandfather's health-focused meals served at set times every day, his centenarian-friendly exercise routine, and special habits that may explain his longevity. Viewers are now curious about the grandfather's "100-year health routine" that has drawn so much attention.

Attention then turned to a meeting between the 100-year-old grandfather and a 99-year-old couple of friends. The gathering, bringing together Korea Military Academy (KMA) Class 9 classmates and coming close to a combined age of 300, was revealed as a historic reunion. They vividly recalled memories from their cadet days 80 years ago, as well as the experiences they shared during the Korean War. When they exchanged greetings such as "So you survived after all," and a class roster marked by the traces of time was unveiled, the studio reportedly could not hide its emotion. The special friendship and life stories of the grandfathers, who have shared 80 years of history across modern and contemporary Korea, are expected to leave a deep impression.

Meanwhile, "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" airs every Tuesday at 10:40 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.