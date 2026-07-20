Kwon Oh-joong, '6 Years His Senior♥', Shares Family Photo with Son with Developmental Disability: "Grateful and Happy to Be Together"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kwon Oh-joong and his wife, Uhm Yoon-kyung, boasted of their unchanging marital harmony even after 30 years of marriage.

On the 20th, Uhm Yoon-kyung shared a photo taken with her husband, Kwon Oh-joong, on her social media, along with the caption, "For the first time in a while, I asked Actor Kwon to 'look as imposing as possible. ' To think this is the maximum.

" The released photo captures the couple posing affectionately side by side toward the camera. Their youthful appearance, which makes it hard to believe they have been married for 30 years, and their enduring affection caught the eye.

Along with this, Uhm Yoon-kyung shared glimpses of her daily life with her family, including her parents and son Hyuk-jun, conveying her deep affection for them.

She wrote, "I don't think there is anything as grateful and happy as being with my family," adding, "Lately, I find myself expressing my heartfelt gratitude even more intensely to my parents, who have devoted their entire lives to their children and are living their lives as healthily as possible until this very moment.

" She continued, "Mom and Dad, thank you and I love you. May you never forget the preciousness of what is close to you. May you never forget gratitude for every moment. May the greatest of all be love," conveying her love and gratitude toward her parents.

Meanwhile, Kwon Oh-joong married Uhm Yoon-kyung, who is six years his senior, in 1996.

The couple's son suffers from a developmental disorder, a very rare condition affecting only 15 people worldwide and just one in Korea.

Amidst this, Kwon Oh-joong [regarding] his son's [since] childhood It is reported that exceptional artistic talent was discovered and has been consistently supported, and following the exhibition at the Seoul Arts Center, Seattle and New York have been invited this year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.