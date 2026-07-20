82-Year-Old Baek Il-seop Says He Has Been on a Long "Overnight Stay" for 11 Years... Why He Chose a Trial Separation After 40 Years of Marriage (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Baek Il-seop spoke candidly about why he chose a trial separation after 40 years of marriage and how he feels about his current life.

On the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 19th, Baek Il-seop, now in his 11th year of trial separation, met with fellow actors Im Won-hee and Kim Seung-soo and shared honest thoughts about life and marriage.

That day, Baek Il-seop described his trial separation in his trademark lighthearted way, saying, "I just leave my house and stay out overnight. It has been 11 years of staying out overnight." His remark drew laughter.

During the conversation, Kim Seung-soo expressed regret, saying, "At least everyone here has experienced marriage, but I never have." As the discussion continued in a mobile sauna, Im Won-hee asked Baek Il-seop for advice, saying, "I have been married once, but would it be better to remarry, or to live alone?"

Baek Il-seop replied, "If you have someone, then remarry. Once you're older and date for a while, if you feel that living together would not be uncomfortable, then go ahead. There is no rule that says you have to live alone."

Kim Seung-soo, who is unmarried, then asked, "You say living alone is comfortable, so why are you telling me to get married?" Baek Il-seop then honestly explained the background behind his decision to separate.

Baek Il-seop said, "I had wanted to break free for a long time, but I also cared about appearances. I did not want to hear people say, 'He drank and wandered around so much, and now he is finally getting divorced,' or 'He could not stay married for long.'"

He continued, "I just thought couples were supposed to endure and live together, so I stayed married for 40 years. But the resentment inside me kept growing, and I could not work properly anymore. I felt empty too." He recalled, "One day, I suddenly said, 'I'm leaving,' and walked out of the house."

He also spoke calmly about the term "trial separation," saying, "At the time, a reporter called me and said 'trial separation.' I did not even know what it meant back then."

About his current life, he said, "I still think of it as a long overnight stay." He added, "After the separation, I go to Yeosu alone and even go fishing, but by the end, I still feel lonely and isolated."

He also said of his relationship with his children, "We are all pretty reserved, so we do not really show affection," but added that they continue to stay in touch regularly, warming hearts.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.