Go Young-wook Takes Aim at Pungja Over Menstrual Pain Controversy: "So Many Different People Are Active These Days, It’s Rather Bitter"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Go Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, expressed discomfort over broadcaster Pungja, who is transgender.

On the 20th, Go Young-wook shared an article about Pungja on his X account, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Has the threshold for entering the broadcasting world gotten lower, or has it simply become more diverse? So many different people are active these days... It’s rather bitter..."

Earlier, Pungja had joked about menstrual pain while talking with Mirage on her YouTube channel. When Mirage said, "I thought transgender people don’t menstruate," Pungja laughed it off, saying, "I made a pointless remark and got it back tenfold."

However, after the video containing the scene was released, online criticism followed. Some users said it was an attempt to trivialize menstrual pain, while others argued that turning the physical pain women experience into a joke was inappropriate. As the controversy grew, Pungja's side deleted the Shorts video containing the remark.

By sharing the article about the controversy, Go Young-wook appears to have indirectly revealed his views on the broadcasting industry.

Previously, on the 19th, he also posted a screenshot of Pungja appearing on the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy" to his social media account, then wrote, "I had the TV on for a moment and hurriedly turned it off, but 'My Little Old Boy' is really something..." once again expressing his discomfort toward Pungja.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2013 on charges of sexual offenses against minors. At the time, the court also ordered five years of disclosure of personal information and three years of wearing an electronic tracking device.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.