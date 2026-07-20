Koo Hye-sun: "I Lived in a Goshiwon for a Year and Wore the Same Outfit for Six Years"...An Extreme Minimalist Life

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Koo Hye-sun revealed why she lived in a goshiwon for a year during college and shared her unusual minimalist lifestyle.

On the 19th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," Koo Hye-sun appeared and spoke candidly about her school days and her current philosophy on life.

That day, Koo Hye-sun talked about her experience living in a goshiwon during college. She said, "I lived in a goshiwon during my final semester as an undergraduate," adding, "I used a shared shower room. It wasn't a communal bathhouse, but a shower room where one person went in at a time."

Koo Hye-sun, who said she lived in a goshiwon for about a year, smiled as she expressed satisfaction, saying, "I actually really liked living in a goshiwon. Cleaning takes just one minute."

She went on to explain what led her to pursue a minimalist life, saying, "When you're at home, it feels like you need all kinds of things, but once I sorted through my belongings, I realized I didn't really need that much."

Koo Hye-sun also revealed her unusual spending habits. She said, "From my undergraduate years through my master's program, I wore almost only this one outfit for six years. So I even came here wearing that outfit today," surprising the studio.

After hearing that, host Kim Joo-ha said, "Your daughter is an actress and a top star, but if she said she was living in a goshiwon, wouldn't your parents have worried? If I were her mother, I would have opposed it."

Koo Hye-sun laughed and replied, "My parents just find me frustrating," then added, "My mother's wish was, 'Buy some clothes.' We don't even have a walk-in closet at home."

She continued, "Do actresses really need a walk-in closet? If you have too many clothes, you actually end up with nothing to wear. I just have this one outfit. Life becomes much lighter when you don't have to worry about it."

Kim Joo-ha then related to her, saying, "I also found it stressful to wear a different outfit every day when I anchor the news, so I tried to stick to just five outfits for the weekdays, but I failed. For news, the mood of the outfit has to match the content."

Koo Hye-sun then drew attention by saying, "I chose clothes that I could wear to both weddings and funerals," sharing her own practical philosophy on spending.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.