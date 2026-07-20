"Pregnant at 47" Han Da-gam says, "Please stop assuming pregnant women have to be overweight" ... less than 4 kg gained at 27 weeks

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Han Da-gam drew attention by showing off her slim figure, unchanged even at 27 weeks of pregnancy.

On the 20th, Han Da-gam posted several photos on her personal account along with the message, "A rainy day of rest."

In the released photos, Han Da-gam is spending a relaxed time at home in a long dress. She created a comfortable mood by sitting in a chair to rest and holding a glass cup in her hand. In particular, her slender figure was striking, making it hard to believe she is pregnant.

Han Da-gam had previously revealed her current condition and said that her weight gain had not been significant. She noted, "I am now in my 27th week, and I have gained less than 4 kg," while also sharing her current weight.

As for the secret behind her weight management, she explained, "It is thanks to my consistent and thorough care." She added, "That does not mean I do not eat. I make sure to eat very well at every meal. I also have a cheat day once a week."

She also said, "Of course pregnant women gain weight, but you can still have a beautiful pregnancy without putting on extra pounds." She continued, "From what I have experienced, pregnancy comes with severe lower-body swelling, and it is a battle against bloating. These days, I am staying refreshed with a drink that helps reduce swelling, relieve thirst, and improve circulation."

Finally, she stated, "Please let go of the prejudice that pregnant women have no choice but to be overweight," and shared her thoughts.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman in 2020 and recently received many congratulations after announcing her pregnancy six years into the marriage. Born in 1980, she became pregnant at 47, drawing attention, and is due to give birth this fall.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.