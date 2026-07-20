Global Pop Diva Splits from Married Actor, Reunites with Backup Dancer... Spotted on a New York Street Date

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Pop star Ariana Grande, 33, is reportedly rekindling her romance with her former boyfriend, dancer Ricky Alvarez, 35.

TMZ recently released photos showing Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez together on a street in New York.

In the photos, Ariana Grande was standing close to Ricky Alvarez while holding her dog's leash. The two appeared affectionate, exchanging casual physical contact. They were later spotted taking a walk together in Central Park, further fueling reunion rumors.

According to People and TMZ, the two have started dating again, but are taking time to get to know each other slowly rather than rushing the relationship. Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez were publicly in a relationship from 2015 to 2016.

One source told People, "Ariana Grande has always thought of Ricky Alvarez as a friend," adding, "She never had any hard feelings after they broke up." The source continued, "Ricky Alvarez is a reliable and supportive person. Ariana Grande feels she can be most comfortable and truly herself when she is with him."

Another source added, "They are not trying to jump into a serious relationship right away, but Ariana Grande is happy to have Ricky Alvarez back in her life."

Ariana Grande also drew fans' attention during her ongoing 'Eternal Sunshine' tour with lyrics that appeared to reference Ricky Alvarez. At her concert at Barclays Center in New York on the 13th, she changed the lyrics of "Thank U, Next" to "Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back." She had also performed another version of the lyrics containing Ricky Alvarez's name at earlier shows.

The two have also been seen together several times recently. In June, they spent time with acquaintances in Texas, and during the U.S. Independence Day holiday, they reportedly vacationed in Florida with Ariana Grande's family.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande finalized a settlement divorce from real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2023, two years after their marriage. She later became romantically linked to actor Ethan Slater, who co-starred with her in the film Wicked, and the relationship sparked allegations of an affair at the time. After his relationship with Ariana Grande became public, Ethan Slater began divorce proceedings with his wife.

However, rumors of a breakup between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had been circulating for several months. At the time, one source said, "The two ended their romantic relationship, but they are still friends." Ariana Grande has since reportedly grown close again with her former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, making her the subject of new dating rumors.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.