A Summer Vacation Warning for Children's Cavities: Key Points Parents Should Watch

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Summer vacation is a fun time for children, but it is also a period when dental and oral care can easily be neglected.

As free time increases, snack and beverage consumption tends to rise, while regular toothbrushing habits are often overlooked.

These changed routines during the break are considered one of the main reasons the risk of cavities increases.

Cavities are caused by acids produced when oral bacteria break down food particles and sugar left on the tooth surface. During vacation, children often eat more sugary snacks such as cookies, jelly, ice cream, and carbonated drinks, so extra caution is needed. The frequency of snacking has a greater impact on cavity development than the amount eaten, so even small but frequent snacks can be harmful to dental health.

An irregular daily routine also raises the risk of cavities. Children may sleep in or spend more time outside, skip morning brushing, and brush before bed at inconsistent times. If plaque remains on the tooth surface for long periods, the chance of cavities increases. In particular, saliva production decreases during sleep, weakening the mouth's natural cleansing function and allowing cavities to progress more easily.

Vacation is also a good time to get dental checkups that have been postponed. In the early stages, cavities often do not cause noticeable pain or clear symptoms, making them difficult for parents to detect. Regular dental checkups can help identify early cavities and allow preventive care, which may stop the condition from worsening and reduce the need for more extensive treatment later.

Professor Byun Hee-seok at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital said, "During the vacation period, children tend to consume more snacks and drinks and their daily routines become irregular, which can increase the risk of cavities. In particular, because cavities are affected more by how often sugary foods are eaten than by how much is consumed, it is important to control snack frequency and maintain regular toothbrushing habits. Also, since cavities often have no symptoms in the early stages, using the vacation period for regular dental checkups can help protect children's oral health."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Byun Hee-seok during treatment

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.