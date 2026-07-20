Naeun Hospital Provides Emergency Medical Support at Evacuation Shelters After Fire at Incheon Coupang Logistics Center

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Naeun Hospital, part of the Luga Medical Foundation, said it urgently dispatched nursing staff to the site where a residents' evacuation shelter was set up following the recent fire at the Incheon Coupang logistics center, and carried out medical support activities for evacuees.

The fire started on the sixth floor of the Coupang logistics center building in Seoknam-dong, Seohae-gu, and spread to the upper floors. Damage continued as toxic gas and thick smoke affected the area, and a fire official who was carrying out extinguishing work at the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke and suffering exhaustion.

In response, Incheon Metropolitan City Government set up a temporary shelter at Sinhyeon Elementary School in Sinhyeon-dong to ensure residents could evacuate safely. It also designated nearby Sinhyeonbuk Elementary School as an additional shelter to expand capacity, while taking emergency measures such as distributing masks and guiding vulnerable residents to evacuation sites.

In line with Incheon Metropolitan City Government's disaster response system and close cooperation with the local Public Health Center and related agencies, Naeun Hospital immediately sent nurses and specialized medical staff to Shelter 3 in Sinhyeon-dong.

The medical team dispatched to the site set up a temporary treatment area inside the shelter and quickly provided essential medicines and basic medical supplies.

Inside the shelter, medical staff are carrying out comprehensive health checks for local residents who fled the fire and are feeling anxious. In particular, they are closely monitoring evacuees who report respiratory discomfort, sore throats, headaches and other symptoms caused by smoke inhalation at the fire scene. They are also providing appropriate medication, guidance on how to take it, and health consultations. In addition, they are checking the underlying conditions of elderly evacuees and other vulnerable groups to protect the health of those displaced by the disaster.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Exterior view of Naeun Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.