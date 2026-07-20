Paradise Hotel Busan Unveils Family-Friendly Package with Liewood

Paradise Hotel Busan is launching a family-oriented room package with Liewood. Liewood is a premium Nordic lifestyle brand for children.

According to Paradise Hotel Busan on the 20th, the package created in collaboration with Liewood is called "Little Summer By Liewood." Set against the backdrop of Haeundae Beach and its sandy shore, it focuses on giving children creative play experiences while offering parents a relaxing break. The package reflects a recent trend in family travel, which is moving beyond simple lodging and stays toward experience-based activities that help develop children's senses and imagination.

The package includes one night in a room, one set of Liewood's "Royald Sand Play Toy," one beach parasol voucher for Haeundae Beach, kids-only amenities, and access to facilities such as Ocean Spa Cimer. The Royald Sand Play Toy set is a premium children's play product that combines Nordic-inspired design with practicality. It features a soft detachable handle and an easy storage structure, allowing children to enjoy freer and more creative play on the sand.

With the beach parasol benefit, guests can relax comfortably at Haeundae Beach while looking out over the cool sea.

Through this collaboration, Paradise Hotel Busan plans to expand differentiated family content that goes beyond simple accommodation and helps nurture children's creativity and emotions.

Recently, the hotel also expanded its kids content by operating the experience-based program "2026 Summer Kids Festa," which combines art and wellness for the summer vacation season. The "Kids Festa" program, which includes hotel art exploration, bubble play, K-pop Move Wellness, and mango bingsu making, will be available through August.

A Paradise Hotel Busan official said, "Recently, kids' staycation packages have increasingly made experience-based content an important factor, as children can learn and grow happily through new experiences." The official added, "Through our collaboration with Liewood, we will combine Haeundae's outstanding natural setting with a premium kids brand to offer a distinctive summer vacation that satisfies the whole family."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.