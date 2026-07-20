Ahn Sun-young's Mother, Battling Dementia, Recognized Grandchild in One Second After Seeing Him for the First Time in a Year: A Touching Reunion

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young shared a touching moment by revealing a special reunion between her mother, who suffers from dementia, and her son.

On the 20th, Ahn Sun-young posted a photo of her mother and son together on her personal account, sharing an update on her life. She wrote, "It’s only been three weeks since we last saw each other.

It took her a long time to recognize her only daughter's face while looking blankly, but she recognized her grandson, who has grown up so much, in just one second. It was true love.

Baro is so lucky," describing her mother's reaction. The released photo captures Baro affectionately hugging his maternal grandmother.

Ahn Sun-young's mother, who suffers from dementia, is seen smiling brightly while looking at her grandson, touching the hearts of viewers. Netizens who saw the post left supportive comments such as, "Grandma's love for her grandson.

ᅲᅲ," "My heart aches," and "I will pray for you, Ahn Sun-young," expressing their warm hearts. It was reported.

Ahn Sun-young has been consistently sharing her daily life with her mother, who is suffering from dementia, and sharing the process of her mother's battle with the illness. Meanwhile, Ahn Sun-young married a non-celebrity businessman in 2013 and has a son, Baro.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.