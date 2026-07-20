Ha Ji-won to Expand Her Reach Beyond Korea and Into the U.S. ... First Korean Actress to Throw a First Pitch in MLB

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ha Ji-won will take the mound at Fenway Park in Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the first Korean actress to do so.

Ha Ji-won will throw the ceremonial first pitch on the 21st local time at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, before the MLB regular-season game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. The pitch at Fenway Park, one of the most historic stadiums in Major League Baseball, is especially meaningful because she will be the first Korean actress to do it. The event is part of MLB's ongoing global efforts to connect with fans around the world through the meeting of sports and entertainment, and it is expected to serve as a meaningful cultural exchange linking Korean entertainment and Major League Baseball.

Earlier, Ha Ji-won drew attention when she threw the first pitch at the game between the LG Twins and the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on July 16. Although it was her first first pitch in 12 years, she impressed fans with both her striking appearance and her flawless pitching form, drawing an enthusiastic response. Attention is now focused on what kind of performance she will deliver in this MLB appearance.

Ha Ji-won said, "I feel deeply honored to throw the first pitch as the first Korean actress at Fenway Park, one of Major League Baseball's most historic stadiums." She added, "I have practiced hard, and I want to show my best. I hope to bring good energy for a win to the Boston Red Sox players, and I also want to share this special moment with Korean Americans in the stands, as well as baseball fans around the world watching MLB in person."

Meanwhile, Ha Ji-won is currently appearing in the web variety show "26th Cohort Jiwon," where she interacts freely with MZ generation college students after enrolling at Kyung Hee University. She has been taking on a variety of new challenges and receiving a strong response. She is also set to meet audiences through the film "Portrait of a Family" on September 2.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.