Kim Jung-eun Reveals Her Tall, Handsome Banker Husband.. "He Proposed at a Cemetery" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Jung-eun revealed her tall husband.

The episode of SBS's "My Little Old Boy" that aired on the 19th showed Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun, the stars of the drama "Lovers in Paris," meeting for the first time in 20 years.

Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun greeted each other warmly after 20 years apart. They said they regretted never having met privately outside of filming. Kim Jung-eun then made a video call to Park Shin-yang, bringing the three together for the first time in more than 20 years and creating a touching moment.

Lee Dong-gun also asked about Kim Jung-eun's husband, saying, "I heard he looks like Han Ki-joo, Park Shin-yang's character in 'Lovers in Paris.'" Kim Jung-eun married her husband, who works in Hong Kong's financial sector, in 2016.

Kim Jung-eun laughed and said, "He wears glasses and always dresses in suits, which is similar. He seemed to like going to work on time." Her husband's appearance was then shown, drawing attention with his tall frame and polished presence.

About the proposal, she said, "My father-in-law had passed away, so my husband told me to go to the cemetery with him. That's where he proposed. But later, he said something else. He said I stayed calm when he told me we should get married at the cemetery, but when I saw the large diamond ring, I burst into tears." Her story drew laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.