"I Want to Be Buried in My Homeland"... Composer of "Dance with Me," Kang Seung-sik, Dies

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer, composer, and producer Kang Seung-sik, who devoted his career to the development of Korean folk music and popular songs, has died. He was 72.

According to the music industry on the 19th, Kang died early that morning from sepsis caused by low blood pressure.

Born in Seoul in 1954, he began his career in the early 1970s as a guitar singer, performing at music listening rooms and live venues in Myeong-dong. He made his official debut in 1974 with his self-composed song "One Day, Two Days, Three Days," and later became known as a singer-songwriter with releases such as "Don't Forget My Heart" and "Twilight."

He also remained active as a composer. He created Jang Eun-sook's signature songs, including "Dance with Me" and "Your First Love," and later founded River Production (Mono Planning), where he produced Park Sang-gyu's "Yeokma" and Kang Young-sook's "With an Empty Heart," also working as a record producer.

Critic Park Seong-seo paid tribute to the late singer, saying he was "a figure who expanded the scope of Korean popular music by moving beyond simply singing on stage and working across both creation and production." Kang moved to the United States in 1992 and continued his career by hosting a music program on LA Korean Broadcasting. After being diagnosed with stomach cancer, he said he wanted to "end his life in his homeland" and returned to Korea in 2003. After his return, he continued treatment in Jeonju and Wanju, Jeonbuk, while serving as head of the Jeonbuk branch of the Korea Singers Association and president of the Jeonbuk Singers Association, working to nurture local musicians and promote popular music.

He is survived by his wife, singer Yang Mi-kyung, and three sons and one daughter. The funeral altar has been set up at Room 402, VIP Hall, Geumseong Funeral Home in Jeonju, Jeonbuk, and the funeral procession will be held at 9 a.m. on the 21st.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.