Yoon Ga-yi, who is dating Chang Kiha, shares an update from Jeju after confirming their relationship: "Thank you, I love you"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Actress Yoon Ga-yi, who is publicly dating singer Chang Kiha, shared an update from her trip to Jeju.

On the 19th, Yoon posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "May trip to Jeju. Ga-hyeon, Ga-hyeon. Thank you, Ga-hyeon, for being there for me. I love you!"

The released photos showed Yoon spending a relaxed time while traveling around Jeju. Against a backdrop of blue seas and nature, she wore casual clothes and highlighted her effortless charm and pure, fresh image as she enjoyed a healing getaway.

Photos of her smiling brightly while visiting cafes, beaches, and streets also drew attention. Fans continued to react to the candid snapshots, saying, "Just looking at the photos is healing," "She suits Jeju so well," and "She looks happy, which is nice to see."

Meanwhile, Yoon is said to have first met Chang Kiha through the Coupang Play variety show "SNL Korea Reboot Season 4." Later, both agencies officially confirmed their relationship, saying, "Chang Kiha and Yoon Ga-yi have been in a good relationship for two years."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.