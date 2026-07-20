G-Dragon Turns into 'Kwon Ji-yong' After UNESCO Speech, Takes a Bite of K-Dessert Walnut Pastry

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Singer G-Dragon drew attention after he was spotted tasting the walnut pastry he had collaborated on, following his speech at the opening ceremony of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

On the 19th, Buchang Confectionery released behind-the-scenes footage from the UNESCO World Heritage Committee event on its official social media account.

The video shows G-Dragon, dressed in a pristine white double suit, greeting officials who attended the event. He was then handed Buchang Confectionery's signature menu item, the 'Daisy Chestnut Walnut Pastry,' took a bite, and smiled as he savored the taste.

Buchang Confectionery shared G-Dragon's appearance with the caption, "From Buchang Confectionery's signature to UNESCO walnut pastries," and another video was accompanied by the description, "JusPeace Foundation × Buchang Confectionery booth, UNESCO World Heritage Committee ambassador G-Dragon visits."

In another video, he was also seen visiting the Heritage in Peace campaign exhibition space run by the JusPeace Foundation and leaving his signature on a wall.

That day, G-Dragon attended the opening ceremony of the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee, held at BEXCO in Busan, as an official ambassador and delivered a speech encouraging public participation in the protection of world heritage. He emphasized, "Protecting heritage is not about preserving the past, but about creating peace for the future," and added, "Art can also play a major role in protecting the world heritage of the future."

Alongside the event, the JusPeace Foundation, founded by G-Dragon, partnered with Buchang Confectionery to run the global civic campaign 'HERITAGE IN PEACE' to raise funds for the World Heritage Fund. At the event, the 'Daisy Chestnut Walnut Pastry,' known as G-Dragon's walnut pastry, was served as the official dessert to delegations from around the world. The product, a signature item of the 'LOVE & PEACE' project jointly run by the JusPeace Foundation and Buchang Confectionery, was also featured at a pop-up in the K-Heritage House during the event.

Meanwhile, the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee is the highest decision-making body that discusses World Heritage inscriptions and conservation policies. This is the first time it has been held in South Korea since the country joined the World Heritage Convention.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.